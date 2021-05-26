Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) Trading 8.4% Higher

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) traded up 8.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.40 and last traded at $8.40. 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.86.

Mitsubishi Chemical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MTLHF)

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. The company's performance products include specialty chemicals, functional food materials, inorganic materials, electronic and electrical components and products, molding and processed products, film and sheet products, synthetic paper and fiber, carbon fiber, equipment, instruments and systems, materials and products for industrial use, construction materials, civil engineering materials, aqua-related materials and products, leisure, sports, and daily goods.

