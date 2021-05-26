Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,824 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $3,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJO LP bought a new position in Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RE. Citigroup increased their price target on Everest Re Group from $275.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $305.00 in a report on Sunday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Everest Re Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.00.

Shares of RE stock opened at $254.44 on Wednesday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $192.09 and a 52-week high of $281.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.50.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $1.88. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 25.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 83.11%.

In other news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total transaction of $1,391,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at $5,997,706.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

