Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 5,288 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 12.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,288 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $3,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 175,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,719,000 after acquiring an additional 37,148 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 6.5% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 76,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 31.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 14,313 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 288,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 153,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,111,000 after acquiring an additional 10,522 shares during the period. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lamb Weston news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $5,452,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

LW opened at $80.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.30 and a 200 day moving average of $77.80.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $895.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.94 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.60%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

