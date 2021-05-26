Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,524 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 186.7% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 85.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth about $45,000. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $331,973.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,319. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $84.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $42.81 and a one year high of $85.34. The firm has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -291.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.62.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.69. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

