Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 85.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,415 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after buying an additional 124,483 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fossil Group were worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fossil Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,114,841 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $61,687,000 after buying an additional 212,587 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Fossil Group by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,865 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 9,063 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fossil Group in the first quarter worth $189,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fossil Group in the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fossil Group by 31.9% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 54,389 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 13,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Fossil Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $1,062,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steve Andrew Evans sold 50,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $709,946.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 150,602 shares of company stock worth $2,073,696. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet cut Fossil Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

FOSL opened at $12.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $626.03 million, a PE ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Fossil Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.96 and a 52 week high of $28.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.40.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The accessories brand company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $528.10 million during the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%.

Fossil Group Company Profile

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.