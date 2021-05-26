Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 18,700 Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,700 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of Canada Goose worth $3,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 8.4% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 14.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 932,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,592,000 after purchasing an additional 118,371 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the first quarter valued at approximately $869,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays lowered Canada Goose from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. OTR Global upgraded Canada Goose from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Canada Goose from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Canada Goose from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.42.

Shares of GOOS opened at $38.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.42. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $50.05.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Canada Goose had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $208.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.