MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Liberum Capital raised their price target on the stock from GBX 1,000 to GBX 1,060. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. MJ Gleeson traded as high as GBX 889.32 ($11.62) and last traded at GBX 888.67 ($11.61), with a volume of 2082 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 863 ($11.28).

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on MJ Gleeson from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 842 ($11.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th.

Get MJ Gleeson alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 862.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 780.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £517.31 million and a PE ratio of 50.17.

About MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE)

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and strategic land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in the house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England and Midlands; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

Featured Article: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for MJ Gleeson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MJ Gleeson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.