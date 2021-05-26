Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.08.

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $58.06 on Wednesday. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $32.11 and a twelve month high of $61.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.16. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of -16.83, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. As a group, research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.2% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.7% in the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

