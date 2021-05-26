Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Boosts Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,312,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241,268 shares during the quarter. Sanofi accounts for about 1.5% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned approximately 0.05% of Sanofi worth $68,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Sanofi by 926.2% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.97. The stock had a trading volume of 49,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,097. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $135.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.83 and its 200 day moving average is $49.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $1.9061 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is a positive change from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.30%.

SNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

