Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Grows Stock Holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 235.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,504,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,056,428 shares during the period. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers comprises about 2.5% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $117,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RBA traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $60.95. The stock had a trading volume of 33,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,938. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 12-month low of $38.80 and a 12-month high of $78.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.16.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $331.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Several research firms have recently commented on RBA. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.86.

In related news, insider James J. Jeter sold 20,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $1,256,346.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,373 shares in the company, valued at $1,558,409.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Karl William Werner sold 25,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $1,504,015.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,649. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,998 shares of company stock worth $4,631,439 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

