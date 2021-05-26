Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has $330.26 Million Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lessened its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,570,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 674,875 shares during the quarter. Baidu accounts for approximately 7.1% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned about 0.47% of Baidu worth $330,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIDU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Baidu by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,217,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,875,361,000 after acquiring an additional 467,284 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Baidu by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,512,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,056,956,000 after acquiring an additional 138,741 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Baidu by 22,678.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,331,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,294,660 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Baidu by 170.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,644,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,220,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Baidu by 123.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,301,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,146,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BIDU. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. OTR Global raised shares of Baidu to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.33.

NASDAQ BIDU traded up $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.16. 286,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,649,890. The business has a 50 day moving average of $204.73 and a 200-day moving average of $217.89. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.60 and a 12-month high of $354.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

