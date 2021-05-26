Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Increases Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 41.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 633,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184,093 shares during the quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Novartis were worth $54,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after acquiring an additional 169,219 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

NVS traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,980. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.10. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $77.04 and a 12 month high of $98.52. The stock has a market cap of $204.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $12.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

