Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Sells 16,867 Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD trimmed its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 26.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,867 shares during the quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $3,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 131.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 58,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 33,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,632,000 after acquiring an additional 41,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

MGRC stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.47. 1,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,156. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.01. McGrath RentCorp has a 52-week low of $49.37 and a 52-week high of $87.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.70.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $121.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.96 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kay Dashner sold 3,000 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,129. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 1,000 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

