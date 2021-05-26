Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Sells 499 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD decreased its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $11,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 180.7% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Mark J. Kington purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.92. 196,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,801,152. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.23 billion, a PE ratio of 72.32, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.34. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $87.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 71.19%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.79.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

