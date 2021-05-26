Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Takes $1.02 Million Position in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QTS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $40,815,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,813,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,205,000 after purchasing an additional 616,747 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $21,071,000. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 531,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,912,000 after purchasing an additional 324,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 814,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,371,000 after purchasing an additional 323,025 shares in the last quarter.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, Director John W. Barter sold 10,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $678,050.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,117.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 6,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $424,616.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,208,847.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,962,757 in the last ninety days. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QTS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.77.

QTS stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.06. 10,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,363. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.91 and a 1 year high of $72.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.23 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.80%. As a group, analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.42%.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

