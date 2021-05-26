MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock Holdings Decreased by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden reduced its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in MongoDB by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its position in MongoDB by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,631,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in MongoDB by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,134,000. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MDB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $377.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Argus upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.31.

MDB stock traded up $8.66 on Wednesday, reaching $297.22. 23,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,457. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.27 and a 12 month high of $428.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $288.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $323.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of -66.34 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 45.22% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The business had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. MongoDB’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.16, for a total value of $4,090,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,416,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,894,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.80, for a total transaction of $9,058,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,185,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 350,720 shares of company stock worth $102,456,718 in the last ninety days. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

