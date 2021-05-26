Morgan Stanley Boosts Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Price Target to $14.00

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DESP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Despegar.com from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

DESP stock opened at $13.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Despegar.com has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $17.66. The firm has a market cap of $936.52 million, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.50.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20). Equities analysts predict that Despegar.com will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Despegar.com by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 119,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Despegar.com by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Prince Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Despegar.com by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Prince Street Capital Management LLC now owns 388,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Despegar.com by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 357,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after buying an additional 8,139 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Despegar.com by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.92% of the company’s stock.

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets; travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

