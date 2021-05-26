Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 11,498 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total value of $2,720,311.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 18,670,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,198,232.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,266 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.65, for a total value of $2,162,798.90.

On Monday, May 3rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,032 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total value of $4,504,282.72.

Shares of MORN stock opened at $236.54 on Wednesday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.19 and a 12-month high of $270.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $392.80 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 17.46%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth $100,260,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 165,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,264,000 after acquiring an additional 22,473 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 4,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth $647,000. 47.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

