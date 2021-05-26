M&T Bank Co. (MTB) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 28th

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.10 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

M&T Bank has raised its dividend payment by 46.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. M&T Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 33.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect M&T Bank to earn $12.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.9%.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $157.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.12 and a 200 day moving average of $142.89. The company has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $88.48 and a 12-month high of $168.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 24.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $773,560.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,270.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTB. Barclays increased their target price on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.29.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

