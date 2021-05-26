M&T Bank Corp Acquires 7,444 Shares of Jaws Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:JWS)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Jaws Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:JWS) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.07% of Jaws Acquisition worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jaws Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jaws Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Jaws Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jaws Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jaws Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

JWS stock opened at $13.61 on Wednesday. Jaws Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $17.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.41.

About Jaws Acquisition

Jaws Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

