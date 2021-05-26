M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in MSA Safety by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,097 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in MSA Safety during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 47,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,135,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in MSA Safety by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in MSA Safety in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sandra Phillips Rogers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.29, for a total value of $164,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,279.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $94,226.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,540 shares in the company, valued at $255,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,711 shares of company stock worth $2,756,885. 6.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSA. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.33.

NYSE:MSA opened at $166.90 on Wednesday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a one year low of $102.15 and a one year high of $172.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $308.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. MSA Safety’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

