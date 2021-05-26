M&T Bank Corp Purchases 4,104 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 24,274,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,136,000 after purchasing an additional 643,000 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 22.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,267,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,508,000 after buying an additional 3,776,019 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $165,577,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,851,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,503,000 after acquiring an additional 220,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,501,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,378,000 after acquiring an additional 463,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $16.79 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 26.76 and a quick ratio of 26.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.40. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $18.52.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.14 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 91.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $55,539.00. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.66.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

