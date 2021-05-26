M&T Bank Corp Sells 2,587 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,587 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Entergy were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETR. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Vertical Research raised shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.33.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $105.92 on Wednesday. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $113.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. Entergy had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 67.14%.

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $1,760,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $177,341.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,941 shares of company stock worth $2,149,838. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

