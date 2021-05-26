Mullen Group Ltd. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

MTL traded up C$0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$13.18. 16,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,899. Mullen Group has a 52 week low of C$5.45 and a 52 week high of C$13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$13.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$290.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$310.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mullen Group will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTL shares. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Mullen Group to C$15.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Cormark upped their target price on Mullen Group from C$14.25 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. National Bankshares upped their price target on Mullen Group from C$14.50 to C$15.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.85.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

