Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) Short Interest Down 99.9% in May

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.9% from the April 29th total of 127,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,255,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MYCOF stock remained flat at $$0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,476. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.30. Mydecine Innovations Group has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.89.

About Mydecine Innovations Group

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc operates as a biopharma and life sciences company which focuses on research, development, acceptance, and commercialization of alternative nature-sourced medicine for treating mental health problems. Its mental health solutions focuses on clinical trials focusing on veterans; emergency medical services (EMS); first responders with a PTSD indication; and drug discovery and delivery mechanisms.

