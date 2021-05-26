Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Myers Industries were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 27,399 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 234.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 9,539 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myers Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,722,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MYE. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Myers Industries from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.84 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,826.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Myers Industries stock opened at $21.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.38 million, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.47. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $23.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.52.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $174.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.60 million. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.53%.

Myers Industries Profile

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE).

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.