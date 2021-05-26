National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $49.02

Shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $49.02 and traded as high as $51.30. National Research shares last traded at $49.80, with a volume of 62,029 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84 and a beta of 0.62.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 25.75% and a return on equity of 57.93%. The firm had revenue of $35.46 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th.

In related news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 58,267 shares of National Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $3,156,906.06. Insiders sold 109,500 shares of company stock worth $5,687,962 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Research by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,398,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,150,000 after buying an additional 64,083 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in National Research by 207.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 29,041 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in National Research by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,018,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,532,000 after buying an additional 28,377 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in National Research during the first quarter worth about $1,163,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in National Research by 13.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,310,000 after acquiring an additional 23,571 shares during the period. 39.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Research (NASDAQ:NRC)

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

