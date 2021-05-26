Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 2,376 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Pier Capital LLC raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 100,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after buying an additional 41,266 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 161,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,168,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 425,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,783,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 217,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,788,000 after acquiring an additional 13,777 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OLLI shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.63.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $79.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.23. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.75 and a 52-week high of $123.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.48.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.74 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 13.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 1,517 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $132,707.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,156 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,646.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,954 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,291 shares of company stock worth $1,054,265 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

