Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 759 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,028 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in NOV were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NOV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,614,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NOV by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 223,883 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 72,891 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in NOV by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 383,087 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,255,000 after acquiring an additional 43,256 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NOV during the 1st quarter valued at $1,165,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in NOV during the 1st quarter valued at $1,337,000. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $15.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.01 and its 200 day moving average is $14.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. NOV Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $18.02.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.34) earnings per share. NOV’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOV. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NOV from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays raised shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, COKER & PALMER downgraded shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.02.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

