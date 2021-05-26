Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys Shares of 105,330 Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 105,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Gates Industrial by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 6.2% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 22,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Gates Industrial by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 25,300,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $364,320,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GTES. Wolfe Research started coverage on Gates Industrial in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.10.

Gates Industrial stock opened at $17.10 on Wednesday. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $18.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.22 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.23 and a 200 day moving average of $15.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $881.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Gates Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

