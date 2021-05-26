Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $1.52 Million Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 63.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 34,582 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BMRN. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 14,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BMRN. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.57.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $90,110.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,687,795.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total value of $1,953,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,735,902.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,390 shares of company stock worth $6,589,155. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $77.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 3.66. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $71.35 and a one year high of $131.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.59.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $486.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.44 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.11% and a return on equity of 2.77%. Sell-side analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

