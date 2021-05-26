Natixis Advisors L.P. Reduces Position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,588 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 116,118 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CEMEX by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 264,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 134,835 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in CEMEX in the 1st quarter worth $25,874,000. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in CEMEX in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in CEMEX during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of CEMEX by 26.9% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 14,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CEMEX alerts:

Shares of CX opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.38. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $8.81.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. Analysts predict that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on CEMEX from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.48.

About CEMEX

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX).

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.