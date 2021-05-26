Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 2,740 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 15.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 531.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Haemonetics by 330.2% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,364 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Haemonetics news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $53,507.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,214 shares of company stock worth $189,491. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics stock opened at $55.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Haemonetics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $142.11.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HAE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Haemonetics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.29.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

