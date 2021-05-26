Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 39,305 Shares of Teledyne FLIR, LLC (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its position in shares of Teledyne FLIR, LLC (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 58.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,571 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 39,305 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Teledyne FLIR were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in Teledyne FLIR by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 8,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne FLIR by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 137,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after acquiring an additional 56,632 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Teledyne FLIR by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 237,365 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,399,000 after acquiring an additional 15,584 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Teledyne FLIR by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 119,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 26,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Teledyne FLIR by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,324 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Teledyne FLIR news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 10,200 shares of Teledyne FLIR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $555,288.00. Also, SVP Sonia Galindo sold 8,903 shares of Teledyne FLIR stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.98, for a total transaction of $525,098.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 363,124 shares of company stock valued at $21,199,715. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FLIR stock opened at $57.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.45 and a 200-day moving average of $51.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.61 and a beta of 1.52. Teledyne FLIR, LLC has a 1-year low of $33.39 and a 1-year high of $60.66.

Teledyne FLIR (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). Teledyne FLIR had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $467.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne FLIR, LLC will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Teledyne FLIR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Teledyne FLIR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Teledyne FLIR Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Technologies and Defense Technologies.

