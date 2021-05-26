Natixis Advisors L.P. Takes Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 7,407 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 21,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. 59.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $4,965,648.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,198 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,648.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 26,259 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $1,859,924.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 781,525 shares of company stock worth $54,713,509 over the last ninety days.

PINS stock opened at $63.76 on Wednesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.25. The company has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,062.67 and a beta of 1.24.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PINS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Pinterest from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.58.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

