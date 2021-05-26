Natixis (OTCMKTS:NTXFY) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Natixis S.A. (OTCMKTS:NTXFY) shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.24 and last traded at $48.24. 119 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.14.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NTXFY shares. Societe Generale raised Natixis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Natixis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get Natixis alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.95.

About Natixis (OTCMKTS:NTXFY)

Natixis SA provides asset and wealth management, corporate and investment banking, insurance, and payment services primarily in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers wealth management, asset management, and savings and retirement services. It also provides corporate and investment banking services, such as investment banking, and merger and acquisition; capital market, structured and cinema financing; trade finance; and treasury services.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Natixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.