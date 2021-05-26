Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.32

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.32 and traded as high as $18.92. Natural Resource Partners shares last traded at $18.13, with a volume of 29,280 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Natural Resource Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Get Natural Resource Partners alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.77.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a negative net margin of 80.46% and a positive return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $37.15 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natural Resource Partners stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,028,465 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,665 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 8.39% of Natural Resource Partners worth $16,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 39.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP)

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties are located in the United States; oil and gas royalty assets located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery are located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.