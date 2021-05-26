Navalign LLC Buys New Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Navalign LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Linde by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,736,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,890,678,000 after purchasing an additional 271,363 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Linde by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA purchased a new stake in Linde in the first quarter worth $204,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Linde by 4.9% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Linde by 1.4% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

LIN stock traded down $2.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $298.67. The stock had a trading volume of 21,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,195. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $191.51 and a 52 week high of $303.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $291.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $155.32 billion, a PE ratio of 54.77, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.48%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.52%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LIN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Linde from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Sunday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.39.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

