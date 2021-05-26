Navalign LLC Invests $1.22 Million in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Navalign LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HON traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.48. 33,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,731,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.43. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.53 and a 52 week high of $232.65. The company has a market cap of $155.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $225.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.39%.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Argus raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

