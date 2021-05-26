Navalign LLC Invests $769,000 in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Navalign LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,387 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 84.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 38,005 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,385,000. Institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $3.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $368.50. 33,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,123,470. The company has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.06 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $350.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.48 and a 12-month high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PANW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.44.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.51, for a total value of $509,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.19, for a total transaction of $4,334,280.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,860 shares of company stock worth $17,229,105. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

