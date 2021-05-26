Navalign LLC Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EL. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EL. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.00.

In other news, VP Sara E. Moss sold 17,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.78, for a total value of $5,110,749.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,110,749.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.15, for a total transaction of $266,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,814.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,139,771 shares of company stock worth $605,710,384 in the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $306.27. 16,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,456. The company’s fifty day moving average is $303.41 and its 200-day moving average is $274.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $111.03 billion, a PE ratio of 81.38, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.94. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.48 and a 52 week high of $318.34.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

