Navalign LLC Purchases Shares of 12,485 FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FE. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 152.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 87.1% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,253,169. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $44.10. The company has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

FE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.55.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

