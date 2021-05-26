Navalign LLC Takes $883,000 Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Navalign LLC purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.64. The stock had a trading volume of 24,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,532,055. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.97. The company has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a PE ratio of 57.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.28. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.91 and a 52-week high of $179.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALXN shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.32.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

