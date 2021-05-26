Naviaddress (NAVI) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $13,924.00

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. One Naviaddress coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Naviaddress has a total market cap of $41,778.78 and $13,924.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Naviaddress has traded 14% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Naviaddress alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005807 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00078099 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00018444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $368.02 or 0.00954609 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,768.16 or 0.09774262 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.09 or 0.00091008 BTC.

About Naviaddress

NAVI is a coin. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 coins. Naviaddress’ official website is naviaddress.com. Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Naviaddress is a global digital addressing system that is being deployed onto the blockchain. It will provide people and businesses with freedom and ability to create, obtain, own, lend and sell their digital addresses. These are called naviaddresses – unified digital IDs for any place and object in real and virtual worlds. Once the addressing system is deployed on the blockchain, Naviaddress will enable people in the world living without addresses to obtain digital postal delivery naviaddresses, verified by a transaction on the blockchain at almost no cost. Usage of naviaddresses will enable local governments to provide more citizens with essential services and create new markets for e-retailers and delivery businesses. “

Naviaddress Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naviaddress directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Naviaddress should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Naviaddress using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Naviaddress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Naviaddress and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.