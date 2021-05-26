Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Shares Gap Down to $32.96

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.96, but opened at $30.30. Navios Maritime Partners shares last traded at $30.60, with a volume of 3,294 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NMM. Citigroup lifted their price target on Navios Maritime Partners from $7.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Navios Maritime Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their target price on Navios Maritime Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.29. The company has a market cap of $528.00 million, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.23). Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $65.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMM. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,093,000. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 695.3% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 130,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 114,044 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 351.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM)

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizers, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

