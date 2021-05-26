Ncondezi Energy (LON:NCCL) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.63

Ncondezi Energy Limited (LON:NCCL) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.63 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 2.70 ($0.04). Ncondezi Energy shares last traded at GBX 2.75 ($0.04), with a volume of 1,251,370 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4.48. The company has a market capitalization of £10.05 million and a PE ratio of -5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.45, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Ncondezi Energy Company Profile (LON:NCCL)

Ncondezi Energy Limited, a power development company, focuses on the phased development of integrated thermal coal mine and power plant project in Mozambique. The company develops a 300MW integrated power plant and mine to produce and supply electricity to the Mozambican market. It also explores and develops coal mine.

