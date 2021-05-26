Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV)

Analysts at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.82% from the stock’s current price.

DV has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Monday. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.10.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

NYSE DV opened at $34.80 on Monday. DoubleVerify has a 52 week low of $27.16 and a 52 week high of $38.28.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.