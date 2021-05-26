Neo Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $934.19 Million (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 26th. Neo has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion and approximately $934.19 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neo coin can now be bought for about $59.38 or 0.00153682 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Neo has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00058800 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.77 or 0.00353993 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005665 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00077727 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00018246 BTC.

Neo Profile

Neo is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neo’s official website is neo.org. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Neo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

