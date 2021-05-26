Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,315 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $12,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,807,148 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $15,027,537,000 after buying an additional 75,700 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Netflix by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,187,881 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,271,291,000 after buying an additional 66,263 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,137,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,400,355,000 after buying an additional 25,659 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Netflix by 66,498.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 7,500,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Netflix by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,674,283,000 after buying an additional 1,636,853 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Truist decreased their price target on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.82.

Netflix stock traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $503.50. 41,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,666,610. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $223.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.75. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $397.86 and a 1-year high of $593.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $516.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $519.33.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

