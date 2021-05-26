Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Position Decreased by Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,949 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,807,148 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $15,027,537,000 after purchasing an additional 75,700 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Netflix by 0.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,187,881 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,271,291,000 after buying an additional 66,263 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,137,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,400,355,000 after acquiring an additional 25,659 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 66,498.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,674,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,853 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Several research firms have commented on NFLX. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Argus raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.82.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $503.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,666,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $223.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.75. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $397.86 and a one year high of $593.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $516.25 and its 200-day moving average is $519.33.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.